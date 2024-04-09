Warning light prompts Boeing 737 to make emergency landing in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — Officials say an Air Canada Boeing 737 flight headed from Mexico City to Vancouver, Canada, had an in-flight emergency and made an unscheduled landing at Boise, Idaho, airport. Air Canada said in an email that Air Canada Flight 997 diverted to Boise on Tuesday morning as a precautionary measure because pilots received an indicator light in the flight deck. Airline officials say first responders met the Boeing Max 8 flight as it landed but the aircraft landed normally. Officials say the issue was determined to be a faulty cargo hold indicator. No injuries were reported. The aircraft will remain in Boise at least overnight.

