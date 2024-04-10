2 alleged Iraqi militants arrested in Germany, accused of keeping Yazidi girls as slaves

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors say two Iraqis accused of being members of the Islamic State group and keeping two young Yazidi girls as slaves as well as sexually and physically abusing them have been arrested in Germany. The pair were arrested in Bavaria on Tuesday. Federal prosecutors said Wednesday they are accused of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. The suspects were married and allegedly kept a five-year-old Yazidi girl as a slave starting in late 2015 and a 12-year-old from October 2017. Prosecutors allege the man raped both girls repeatedly and that the woman prepared the room and put make-up on one of the girls. They’re also accused of exerting “harsh physical violence” on the girls.

