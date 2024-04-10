3 girls found dead and 16 rescued after a boat carrying migrants is lost near a Greek island

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Rescuers on the eastern Greek island of Chios have recovered the bodies of three girls who died after a boat carrying migrants from nearby Turkey hit rocks. Officials said Wednesaday that 14 people, including eight other children, were rescued by the coast guard off rugged coasts on the northeast of the island, some 12.5 miles from Turkey. Two men were also found ashore. Greek islands in the eastern Aegean Sea are a common entry point into the European Union for migrants using Turkey-based smuggling networks in waters patrolled by the EU border protection agency Frontex.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.