At least 1 critically injured in explosion and fire at French oil products factory

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say an explosion and fire hit a French factory that treats dangerous substances. One person was critically injured. The cause of the explosion is being investigated. Firefighters brought the blaze under control soon after the explosion at the Saipol oil products factory in the port of Sete, on the Mediterranean coast. Some 200 people were evacuated after the explosion. Authorities are conducting tests for eventual toxicity in the surrounding soil. The plant is part of a European system that requires facilities that handle dangerous substances to implement additional safety measures.

