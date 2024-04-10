Lebanese man sanctioned by US found dead near Beirut

BEIRUT (AP) — Officials say a Lebanese man sanctioned by the U.S. for his alleged links with Palestinian group Hamas has been found dead after he went missing for a week. Mohammad Srour, 57, was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury in August 2019 for giving “financial, material, technological support, financial or other services” to Hamas and his affiliation with Hezbollah. Srour’s death comes days after authorities say a local official of the Christian nationalist Lebanese Forces political party was kidnapped and killed by a Syrian gang. Two judicial officials told The Associated Press that Srour was lured into a woman’s home just east of Beirut in Beit Mery where he was shot six times.

