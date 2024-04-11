Lawsuit settled: 2 top US gun parts makers agree to temporarily halt sales in Philadelphia

Officials say two major U.S. manufacturers of gun parts have agreed to temporarily halt sales of their products in Philadelphia and elsewhere in Pennsylvania. City officials announced a settlement Thursday of their lawsuit against the companies. Philadelphia filed suit against Polymer80 and JSD Supply in July, accusing them of perpetuating gun violence in the city by manufacturing and selling untraceable, self-manufactured weapons — commonly known as “ghost guns.” JSD agreed under the settlement that it would no longer sell its products in the state for four years. Polymer80 agreed for the same period not to sell to customers in Philadelphia or nearby counties. The litigation came under a broader legal effort to restrict where manufacturers can market assemble-at-home guns.

