House Speaker Mike Johnson is negotiating with White House to advance Ukraine aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson is negotiating with the White House as he prepares for the treacherous task of advancing wartime funding for Ukraine and Israel through the House. House Republican Leader Steve Scalise says Johnson has been talking with White House officials about a package that would deviate from the Senate’s $95 billion foreign security package and include several Republican demands. It comes after Johnson has delayed for months on advancing aid that would provide desperately needed ammunition and weaponry for Kyiv. He is trying to find the right time to advance a package that will be a painful political lift.

