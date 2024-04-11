Thirteen men plead not guilty for role in Brooklyn synagogue tunnel scuffle

NEW YORK (AP) — Thirteen members of the Hasidic Jewish community have pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from their alleged role in a dispute over an illegal tunnel built beneath a historic Brooklyn synagogue. Prosecutors say the defendants committed reckless endangerment and criminal mischief by damaging the synagogue and interfering with police who had arrived. The tunnel was built in secret to expand the worship space. On Wednesday the defendants were issued a limited protection order that bars them from making any alterations to the building. They also cannot be in contact with a local rabbi. An attorney for the men didn’t return a request for comment.

