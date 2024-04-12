A priest from France accused of sexually assaulting children in the Canadian Artic has died

TORONTO (AP) — Officials say a priest from France who was accused of sexually abusing Inuit children when he served at the mission in their Canadian Arctic community has died after a long illness. The Oblates of Lacombe Canada and the Oblate Province of France said on Friday that Joannes Rivoire died the day before. An Inuit community in northern Canada has long sought Vatican’s assistance to get Rivoire extradited. He ministered to Inuit communities until he left in the 1990s and returned to France. Canadian authorities issued an arrest warrant for him in 1998 over several counts of sexual abuse.

