Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli has died at age 83, his company says

ROME (AP) — The Italian fashion company Roberto Cavalli says that Cavalli has died at age 83. The Italian-born designer became renowned in the early 1970s for his animal prints and a sexy Italian style that remained his trademark throughout his long career. The company’s creative director Fausto Puglisi said in an Instagram post, “Dear Roberto, you may not be physically here with us anymore but I know I will feel your spirit with me always.” The company named after Cavalli shared its condolences with his family. “His legacy remains a constant source of inspiration,” said Sergio Azzolari, CEO at the Roberto Cavalli fashion house.

