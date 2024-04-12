Retired chair of Chinese state-owned Everbright Group indicted on bribery charges

BEIJING (AP) — A former chairman of the China Everbright Group and ex-central bank executive has been indicted on bribery charges, part of a wider wave of prosecutions of senior officials accused of financial crimes. A statement from the top prosecutors office said Tang Shuangning, who also had held senior posts at the People’s Bank of China and the China Banging Regulatory Commission, was indicted by a court in Tangshan, near Beijing. Tang was arrested in January on suspicion of embezzlement and bribery. He is among many officials caught up in President Xi Jinping’s decade-long anti-corruption campaign, which critics say also is designed to remove his political rivals.

