Several writers decline recognition from PEN America in protest over its Israel-Hamas war stance

NEW YORK (AP) — As PEN America begins its annual spring tradition of high-profile events, the organization faces criticisms from numerous writers who are unhappy with its stance on the war in Gaza. Several authors have turned down awards and nominations from the literary and human rights organization, including a $75,000 prize for best book. An open letter published in March and signed by Naomi Klein, Lorrie Moore and dozens of others contends that PEN is not upholding its mission to “dispel all hatreds and to champion the ideal of one humanity living in peace and equality in one world.”

