A local official says at least 10 people have died in shelling in Russian-occupied Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A local Kremlin-installed official blamed Ukraine for a shelling that killed 10 people, including children, in a Russian-occupied town in the southern Zaporizhzhia region. The Tokmak municipal administration reported on Telegram that the shelling struck three apartment blocks Friday evening. Five people were pulled alive from the rubble and 13 people were hospitalized, according to the Kremlin-installed regional head Yevhen Balitsky. Russian emergency services continued Saturday to look for civilians trapped under the ruins of their homes. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials reported at least three civilian deaths they said resulted from Russian attacks. It was not immediately possible to verify either claim.

