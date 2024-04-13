Back to back! UConn fans gather to celebrate another basketball championship
By PAT EATON-ROBB and DAVE COLLINS
Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Thousands of fans lined the streets of Hartford, Connecticut, to celebrate the UConn men’s basketball team following its second-straight NCAA championship and sixth in the last 25 years. Saturday’s parade featured the players and coaches riding on a double-decker bus and lifting the national title trophy as fans shouted and waved celebratory signs. Coach Dan Hurley and the players thanked the crowd in short speeches outside the XL Center, where UConn plays about half its home games. The festivities followed Monday’s 75-60 win over Purdue, which capped one of the most dominant two-year runs in NCAA Tournament history.