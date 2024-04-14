At birthplace of Olympics, performers at flame-lighting ceremony feel a pull of the ancient past

ANCIENT OLYMPIA, Greece (AP) — Every two years, a countdown to the Olympic Games is launched from its ancient birthplace with a flame-lighting ceremony in southern Greece at ancient Olympia. The event is marked with a performance by dancers who assume the role of priestesses, their movement inspired by scenes on millennia-old artwork. The Associated Press got rare access to the planning and rehearsals that bring the ancient-inspired idea to life, speaking to the head choreographers and young performers who describe feelings of enjoyment and awe at becoming involved.

By THEODORA TONGAS and DEREK GATOPOULOS Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.