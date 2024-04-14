Polish opponents of abortion march against recent steps to liberalize strict law

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Thousands of Polish opponents of abortion are marching in Warsaw to protest recent steps by the new government to liberalize the predominantly Catholic nation’s strict laws and allow termination of pregnancy until the 12th week. Poland’s Catholic Church has called for Sunday to be a day of prayer “in defense of conceived life” and has supported the march, organized by an anti-abortion movement. Last week, Poland’s parliament, which is dominated by the liberal and pro-European Union ruling coalition, voted to approve further work on four proposals to lift the current near-ban on abortions. The procedure, which can take weeks or even months, is expected to be eventually rejected by conservative President Andrzej Duda, whose term runs for another year.

