Survivors of 2017 Ariana Grande UK concert bombing take legal action against intelligence agency

LONDON (AP) — More than 250 survivors of the suicide bombing that killed 22 people at a 2017 Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England are taking legal action against Britain’s domestic intelligence agency. Lawyers from three law firms said Sunday they have submitted a group claim to the U.K.’s investigatory powers tribunal. Suicide bomber Salman Abedi set up a knapsack bomb in Manchester Arena, in northwestern England, at the end of Grande’s concert on May 22, 2017. More than 100 people were injured, many of them children and teenagers. Last year Ken McCallum, the director of MI5, Britain’s domestic intelligence agency, said in a rare televised statement that he was “profoundly sorry” his agency was unable to prevent the attack.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.