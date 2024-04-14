WASHINGTON (AP) — Tax Day reveals a major split in how Joe Biden and Donald Trump would govern: The presidential candidates have conflicting ideas about how much to reveal about their own finances and the best ways to boost the economy through tax policy. Biden, the sitting Democratic president, plans to release his tax records on Monday, which is the IRS deadline for filing. And on Tuesday, he is scheduled to deliver a speech in about why the wealthy should pay more. Trump, the former Republican president, says the public has no need to see his tax data. He maintains that keeping taxes low for the wealthy will supercharge investment and lead to more jobs.

By JOSH BOAK and JILL COLVIN Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.