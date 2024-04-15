Abu Ghraib detainee shares emotional testimony during trial against Virginia military contractor

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A former detainee at the infamous Abu Ghraib prison described to jurors in Virginia the abuse he suffered in more than a month of incarceration in 2003. It included beatings and being threatened with dogs. The testimony Monday from Salah Al-Ejaili marks the first time Abu Ghraib survivors have been able to bring their claims of torture to a U.S. jury. His testimony revives the 2004 photographs of detainee abuse at Abu Ghraib that became a worldwide scandal. Al-Ejaili and two other Abu Ghraib detainees are suing Virginia-based military contractor CACI. They accuse the company’s civilian interrogators of contributing to their abuse. The company denies wrongdoing.

