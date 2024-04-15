Boeing pushes back on whistleblower’s allegations and details how airframes are put together

Boeing is defending the integrity of the fuselages on two of its largest planes. Boeing engineering executives explained Monday the process for assembling fuselage panels on the 787 Dreamliner. The panels are made of carbon composites, which Boeing says is very resistant to the kind of fatigue that can lead to microscopic cracks over time in convention aluminum fuselages. Boeing is defending its manufacturing ahead of congressional testimony on Wednesday by a whistleblower who says panels on the outside of Boeing 787s could eventually break apart during flight. The whistleblower says factory workers apply too much force to fit panels together on the factory floor, raising the risk of damage.

