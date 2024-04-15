Democrats seek to seize control of deadlocked Michigan House in special elections

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democrats are hoping to win back a majority in the deadlocked Michigan House and regain control of the state government in two special elections. The elections are being held Tuesday in two metro Detroit districts after their incumbents left in November after winning mayoral races. Democrat Mai Xiong is taking on Republican Ronald Singer in District 13 and Democrat Peter Herzberg faces Republican Josh Powell in District 25. Xiong and Herzberg are each favorites to win the seats in the heavily Democratic districts. Either party would need to win both seats to win a majority.

