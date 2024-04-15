House to send Mayorkas impeachment articles to the Senate, forcing a trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson says he is sending impeachment charges against Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate on Tuesday. That will force senators to convene a trial on the allegations that the Homeland Security secretary has “willfully and systematically” refused to enforce existing immigration laws. But the proceedings may not last long. While the Senate is obligated to convene a trial under the rules of impeachment, Democrats are expected to dismiss or table the charges before any of the arguments are even underway. Majority Democrats have said the GOP effort doesn’t rise to the “high crimes and misdemeanors” laid out as a bar for impeachment in the Constitution.

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press

