Retrial scheduled in former Ohio deputy’s murder case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The retrial of a former Ohio sheriff’s deputy charged with murder in the killing of a 23-year-old Black man is scheduled for this fall. The Oct. 31 trial date for Jason Meade was confirmed during a status conference held Monday. The judge also oversaw Meade’s first trial in which a jury couldn’t agree on a verdict and tumultuous proceedings ended with four jurors dismissed. Meade was charged with murder and reckless homicide in the December 2020 killing of Casey Goodson Jr. in Columbus. He was among several Black people killed by white Ohio law enforcement over the last decade.

