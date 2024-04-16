Envoy says US and allies are mulling options ‘both inside and outside the UN’ to monitor North Korea
By KIM TONG-HYUNG
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says America and its allies are discussing options “both inside and outside the U.N system” to create a new mechanism for monitoring North Korea over its nuclear weapons program. Russia last month vetoed a U.N. resolution in a move that effectively abolished monitoring by U.N. experts of Security Council sanctions against North Korea, which prompted Western accusations that Moscow was acting to shield its arms purchases from North Korea to fuel its war in Ukraine. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Wednesday that “we cannot allow the work that the panel of experts were doing to lapse.”