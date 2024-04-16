Microsoft invests $1.5 billion in AI firm G42, overseen by UAE’s national security adviser

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft is investing $1.5 billion in a technology firm based in the United Arab Emirates and overseen by the country’s powerful national security adviser. Microsoft and the technology holding company G42 announced the deal Tuesday. As part of the agreement, Microsoft’s president, Brad Smith, will join G42’s board of directors. Microsoft said the deal “was developed in close consultation with both the UAE and U.S. governments.” G42 has previously said it would cut ties to Chinese hardware suppliers over American concerns it was too close to the Chinese government.

