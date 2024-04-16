Solomon Islanders cast votes in an election that will shape relations with China

HONIARA, Solomon Islands (AP) — Voting has begun across the Solomon Islands in the South Pacific nation’s first general election since the government switched diplomatic allegiances from Taiwan to Beijing and struck a secret security pact that has raised fears of the Chinese navy gaining a foothold in the region. The Solomons’ closer relationship with China and a troubled domestic economy will be weighing on voters’ minds as they cast their ballots on Wednesday. As many as 420,000 registered voters will have their say across 50 national seats. Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has asked voters to back his economic plans against a backdrop of closer ties with China.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.