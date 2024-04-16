Ukraine prime minister calls for more investment in war-torn country during Chicago stop of US visit

CHICAGO (AP) — Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has made multiple stops in Chicago aimed at drumming up investment and business in the war-torn country. He attended a meeting with business leaders before a joint news conference with Penny Pritzker, the U.S. special representative for Ukraine’s economic recovery, and her brother, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Shmyhal’s trip comes comes as Congress is considering an aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other allies. He cited World Bank estimates of $486 billion needed for recovery over the next decade. Shmyhal also thanked Illinois for sending hundreds of ambulances to the country.

