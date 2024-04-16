UN envoy lashes out at Libya’s feuding parties and their foreign backers, then says he’s resigned

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, lashed out at the country’s feuding parties and their foreign backers at a U.N. Security Council meeting and then confirmed he had submitted his resignation. The former Senegalese minister and U.N. diplomat, who has held the job for 18 months, said he had done his best to get the five key political actors in Libya to resolve contested issues over electoral laws and form a unified government to lead the country to long-delayed elections. But Bathily said his attempts “were met with stubborn resistance, unreasonable expectations and indifference to the interests of the Libyan people.” He warned that oil-rich Libya “has become the playground for fierce rivalry among regional and international actors.”

