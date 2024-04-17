Alabama lawmakers advance bills to ensure Joe Biden is on the state’s ballot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation to ensure President Joe Biden will appear on the state’s November ballot. The legislation advanced Wednesday mirrors accommodations made four years ago for then-President Donald Trump. Legislative committees in the Alabama House of Representatives and Senate approved identical bills that would push back the state’s certification deadline from 82 days to 74 days before the general election. The bills now move to to the full chambers. The issue of Biden’s ballot access has arisen in Alabama and Ohio as Republican secretaries of state warned that certification deadlines fall before the Democratic National Convention is set to begin.

