Major Berlin show marks 250th anniversary of German Romantic painter Caspar David Friedrich’s birth

BERLIN (AP) — A major show of Caspar David Friedrich’s iconic landscapes that marks the 250th anniversary of his birth is opening in Berlin, where he made his breakthrough and where a 1906 exhibition kicked off an enduring revival of interest in the German Romantic master. The show at the German capital’s Alte Nationalgalerie opens to the public Friday and includes some of Friedrich’s best-known works. Among them are the two paintings that brought him to fame in 1810, “Monk by the Sea” and “Abbey among the Oaks.” It’s one of three partly overlapping exhibitions in Germany to mark the anniversary.

