Paris Olympic athletes to feast on freshly baked bread, select cheeses and plenty of veggie options

PARIS (AP) — Some 40,000 meals will be served each day during the Paris Games to over 15,000 athletes from 200 different countries housed at the Olympic village. Fresh bread, select cheeses and a broad veggie offer will be among the meals to be offered during the 2024 Paris Olympics — including, of course, gourmet dishes created by renowned French chefs. French food services company Sodexo Live!, which was selected to oversee the catering at the athletes’ village and 14 venues of the Paris Games, said it has created a total of 500 recipes, which will notably be offered at a sit-down eatery for up to 3,500 athletes at the village, meant to be the “world’s largest restaurant.”

