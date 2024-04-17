Olympic champion Suni Lee back in form after gaining 45 pounds in water weight due to kidney ailment

Olympic gymnastics all-around champion Suni Lee revealed that at the height of dealing with a kidney disease last year, she retained 45 pounds in water weight that made her question whether a return to top form was even possible. Speaking at the Team USA media summit, with 100 days until the Paris Games, she said she lived with pain, nausea and lightheadedness and her motivation started to fall. She says she’s in remission now and gearing up for Paris. At its worst, the illness left Lee unable to bend her legs or squeeze her fingers together. She said she looked like a completely different person and was “very, very miserable.”

