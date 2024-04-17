Panama’s presidential frontrunner skips third and final debate ahead of May 5 election

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Six of the eight candidates vying to be Panama’s next president have laid out their plans to generate jobs and to manage the country’s water crisis in their final debate before the country’s May 5 election. Former government minister José Raúl Mulino, who has led in the polls since taking over the top place on his ticket when former President Ricardo Martinelli was sentenced to prison, skipped Wednesday night’s event as he did the two previous debates. Another candidate, José Gabriel Carrizo, was also absent after saying he would not participate if organizers could not get Mulino there.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.