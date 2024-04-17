Q&A: Phish’s Trey Anastasio on playing the Sphere, and keeping the creativity going after 40 years

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Phish has been performing to thousands of dedicated fans for decades and prides itself on never playing the same show twice. Those fans will get another new experience this week when Phish takes the stage at the $2.3 billion Sphere in Las Vegas this week as the first band to perform there after U2’s 40-show residency. Lead singer and guitarist Trey Anastasio talked to The Associated Press this week about the teamwork that goes into putting on a show like this and how their “giant rolling family” of fans keeps them going. The band will play four shows starting Thursday.

