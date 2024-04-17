Tip leads to arrest in cold case killing of off-duty DC police officer in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore prosecutors have announced the arrest of a man in the cold case homicide of an off-duty Washington, D.C., police officer in 2017. Police say Sgt. Tony Anthony Mason Jr., was shot to death while sitting in a parked car with a woman he had been dating. She was also shot but survived her injuries. The case sat unsolved for five years until detectives received a tip in early 2023. Prosecutors said Wednesday that they tip led to charges against 24-year-old Dion Thompson. His charging documents say Thompson shot up the car because he didn’t recognize its occupants. The case wasn’t listed yet in online records Wednesday and it wasn’t known if he had an attorney.

