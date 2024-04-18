An earthquake measuring 5.6 hits central Turkey. No immediate reports of casualties or damage

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s disaster management agency says a moderately-strong earthquake has struck central Turkey. It was not immediately clear if it caused any casualties or damage. The magnitude 5.6 earthquake occurred in the town of Sulusaray, in Tokat province, some 450 kilometers, or 280 miles, east of the capital Ankara. It was felt in neighboring provinces, according to HaberTurk television. Turkey is crossed by active fault lines and earthquakes are frequent. A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck parts of southern Turkey and neighboring Syria last year, killing more than 59,000 people.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.