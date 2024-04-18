As syphilis cases among US newborns soar, doctors group advises more screening during pregnancy

With syphilis cases in U.S. newborns skyrocketing, a doctors group is now recommending that all pregnant patients be screened three times for the sexually transmitted infection. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists issued updated its guidance to doctors on Thursday. They said the screening should be done at the first prenatal visit, during the third trimester and at birth. Previously, the group recommended one test in the third trimester, but only for those women considered at risk of getting syphilis during pregnancy or those living in communities with high rates of the disease. The screening is done with a blood test.

