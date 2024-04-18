Brazil’s president creates two new Indigenous territories, bringing total in his term to 10

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has announced the creation of two new Indigenous territories, bringing the total number of new reserves created during his term to 10. The Cacique Fontoura reserve will be in Mato Grosso state and the Aldeia Velha territory will be in Bahia state. They cover a combined total area of almost 132 square miles. Speaking at a ceremony Thursday in Brasilia, Lula’s said Indigenous peoples should be patient as he seeks to fulfill his pledge of creating 14 new territories.

