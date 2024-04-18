Palestinian soccer renews call for sanctions against Israel at FIFA congress amid Hamas conflict

GENEVA (AP) — Calls for action against Israel in international soccer because of the conflict with Hamas will be stepped up by Palestinian officials at the annual FIFA congress next month. The Palestine Football Association proposal to 211 member federations meeting in Thailand calls for “appropriate sanctions, with immediate effect, against Israeli teams.” FIFA has released documents ahead of the May 17 meeting. The Palestinian motion notes “international law violations committed by the Israeli occupation” and cites FIFA statutory commitments on human rights and against discrimination. The latest call to punish Israel soccer won’t be supported by FIFA and likely won’t make progress.

