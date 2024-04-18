Motorist dies in fiery crash when vehicle plows into suburban Chicago highway toll plaza, police say

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — Police say a vehicle has plowed into a suburban Chicago highway toll plaza, engulfing it and the plaza in flames and killing the motorist. Illinois State Police say troopers responded to the scene early Thursday on a report that a vehicle had struck the Barrington Road Toll Plaza along westbound Interstate 90 in Cook County and become engulfed in fire. Police say the motorist was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Video of the crash scene showed the plaza littered with debris as firefighters poured water on a structure next to the heavily damaged vehicle.

