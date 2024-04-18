Musician T Bone Burnett is trading his dystopian sensibilities for some warm-hearted acoustic music
By DAVID BAUDER
AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — T Bone Burnett is best known for production work like the `O Brother, Where Art Thou?’ soundtrack. Now, he’s making. some big changes to his life and is putting some of his own music forward. He’s moved from Los Angeles to Nashville and is releasing a warm-hearted disc of new songs for the first time in nearly two decades. In contrast to the music he’s known for and a mild-mannered demeanor, Burnett says he’s often been driven by a dystopian vision that dates to a nightmare he had as a teen-ager. Now, as the title of his new disc suggests, he’s come out “The Other Side.”