Not only New York casinos threaten Atlantic City. Developer predicts Meadowlands casino is coming

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City casinos are bracing for new threats from as many as three new casinos in or near New York City. And the possibility of a northern New Jersey casino in the Meadowlands remains, according to the owner of a racetrack where it would be built. At a gambling industry conference Thursday, executives from some of the nation’s biggest casino companies predicted New York casinos will eat into Atlantic City’s business. And Meadowlands Racetrack operator Jeff Gural tells The Associated Press he expects New Jersey voters will authorize a casino there soon after getting tired of tolls and traffic on their way into New York to gamble.

