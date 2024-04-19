A former Russian tycoon who once led separatist region launches a hunger strike in Azerbaijan jail

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Family members say a former Russian tycoon jailed in Azerbaijan on charges stemming from his time as a top separatist figure in the Karabakh region has gone on a hunger strike. Ruben Vardanyan started the fast two weeks ago to press demands for a speedy trial, news agencies cited the family as saying Friday. Vardanyan cofounded a top Russian investment bank. In 2022, he renounced his Russian citizenship and moved to the Karabakh region, parts of which were run by ethnic Armenians who sought to split from Azerbaijan. He became the region’s state minister but was dismissed in 2023. Several months later, Azerbaijan took control of the remainder of Karabakh and arrested Vardanyan.

