Former resident of New Hampshire youth center describes difficult aftermath of abuse
By HOLLY RAMER
Associated Press
BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A man who alleges he was beaten and raped as a teen at New Hampshire’s youth detention center says he both tried to take his own life and plotted to kill his abusers before speaking up. David Meehan lived at the Youth Development Center in the late 1990s, went to police in 2017 and sued the state three years later. He testified Friday, describing the abuse and how it affected his life. He says he went as far as buying a gun and finding out where his abusers lived before confiding in his wife. The state has argued it is not responsible for the actions of rogue employees.