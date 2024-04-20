2 killed and 14 wounded in shooting at a party with hundreds attending in Memphis park, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a shooting at an unsanctioned public party in a Memphis city park killed two people and wounded 14 more. Memphis Police Department Chief Cerelyn Davis says officers responded at 7:19 p.m. to a reported shooting. She says police found five victims with gunshot wounds. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene and three people were transported to area hospitals in critical condition. An additional 11 victims traveled to area hospitals on their own from the block party in Orange Mound Park, which Davis says did not appear to have a permit from the city and included an estimated 200 to 300 attendees. There were no immediate arrests reported.

