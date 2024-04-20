Key players: Who’s who at Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial shifts to opening statements Monday, followed by the start of witness testimony. A jury of seven men and five women, plus six alternates, was picked last week. The witnesses include a porn actress, a former tabloid publisher and Trump’s former fixer and lawyer Michael Cohen, who went to federal prison for his role in the hush money matter and for other crimes, including lying to Congress. Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass forewarned prospective jurors that they have “what you might consider to be some baggage.”

