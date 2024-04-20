Moscow says 50 Ukrainian drones shot down as attacks spark fires at Russian power stations
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has launched a barrage of drones across Russia overnight in attacks that appeared to target the country’s energy infrastructure. Russian officials say 50 drones were shot down by air defences over eight Russian regions, including 26 over the country’s western Belgorod region close to the Ukrainian border. Three people were reported killed and Russia also claimed to have shot down a Ukrainian Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jet. The drone strikes appeared to be directed toward Russia’s energy infrastructure. In recent months, Russian refineries and oil terminals have become priority targets of Ukrainian drone attacks, part of stepped-up assaults on Russian territory.