Conservative Brazilians laud Elon Musk at rally in support of ex-president Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Conservative Brazilians heaped praise on Elon Musk at a rally in the capital of Rio de Janeiro supporting far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro. Musk is a target in an ongoing investigation over the dissemination of fake news by supporters of Bolsonaro. Musk said the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, wouldn’t comply with a high court justice’s order to remove certain accounts accused of spreading disinformation. Musk recently accused the justice of suppressing free speech and violating Brazil’s constitution. At Sunday’s rally Bolsonaro and other speakers praised Musk as a defender of Brazil’s freedom in the face of what they called censorship by a crusading high court justice.

