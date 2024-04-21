Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass safe after suspect breaks into official residence, police say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police in Los Angeles have arrested a suspect following a break-in at the home of Mayor Karen Bass. Bass and her family were not harmed around 6:40 a.m. Sunday when a suspect gained access to Getty House, the LA mayor’s official residence on Irving Boulevard. The Los Angeles Police Department says the suspect smashed a window to gain entry into the residence. Officers responded and took a suspect into custody without incident. The mayor’s office has released a statement saying she and her family were not injured and she is grateful to the LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect. The LAPD has not released the name or other information about the suspect and says an investigation is ongoing.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.