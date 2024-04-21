What to stream this week: A Bon Jovi documentary, Idris Elba in ‘Knuckles’ and ‘Anyone But You’
By The Associated Press
This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include the Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell hit romantic comedy “Anyone But You” hitting Netflix, two teen ghost detectives who appear in DC comic books star in their own series called “Dead Boy Detectives” and a documentary detailing Bon Jovi’s rise to fame, breakups and breakdowns. Also, everyone’s favorite dancing demon doll “M3GAN” is coming back to Peacock, Idris Elba and Adam Pally reprise their “Sonic the Hedgehog” characters for the new animated series “Knuckles” and an album by Brazil superstar Anitta is on tap titled “Funk Generation.”